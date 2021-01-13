The Notorious Conor McGregor Is Sharing Snaps From His Luxe Set-Up In Abu Dhabi

Conor McGregor is on UAE soil gearing up for his first of the decade VS Justin Poirier. And it’s happening at the all-new Etihad arena on January 24 at 7am, and we will be watching. McGregor landed in town last week, he was spotted working out at a UFC gym in JBR and Business Bay, where the gyms did a complete shut down for the former-champ to spar. Giving the world serious envy with a villa and a classy set of wheels, McGregor looks fighting fit ahead of his next fight

Fighting talk: McGregor is ready for the Octagon and promises to knock Dustin out in 60 seconds

Conor McGregor: “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” ⌚ #UFC257pic.twitter.com/0PPqRdkTCA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 11, 2021

He’s been sparring with fellow Irishman Dylan Moran at a UFC gym in Dubai ahead of the fight

The young boxer, who McGregor says is one of the ‘better boxers he’s shared a ring with’ is also living his best life here in the UAE

Life Pharmacy is gonna lovvveeeee this endorsement; a snap of The Notorious using their water bottle has got over 1 MILLION likes

People are buzzing for the return of ‘the king’

Although not everyone believes the bravado

He seems kinda nervous tbh — mihadsan (@Blaster_San) January 12, 2021

The countdown is on: Will McGregor take back the title vs Poirier? The jury is out…

Voici le sparring partner de Conor McGregor durant sa prépa à Dubaï en marge de l’#UFC257 Il est boxeur pro (15-1) et je vous laisse regarder les gants de Conor puis le visage de ce pauvre cobaye… The Notorious est en mission 🏝👀 pic.twitter.com/CpZCkta0Cu — 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗠𝗠𝗔 🇫🇷 (@CultureMMA_) January 9, 2021