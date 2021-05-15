Conor McGregor Celebrates In Dubai After Being Listed In Forbes As The World's Highest Paid Athlete

Ireland must be so proud right now, one of its iconic boxer and entrepreneur Conor McGregor celebrated in our very own Dubai along with the best news.

Forbes listed the former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight double-champion as one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. Big wins!

We already know that the 32-year-old has been in and out of Dubai, with his family but it’s still pretty odd to think most of us are neighbours with McGregor himself.

Forbes announced the boxer as the world’s highest paid athlete