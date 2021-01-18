Conor McGregor Texts Dana White "This Place Is Amazing Book Me Every Week"

Conor McGregor is on UAE soil for the first time, and he’s pretty happy about it.

On January 24, he’ll face Dustin Poirier at the Etihad Arena, but in the run-up to the big fight, he’s been spotted training in JBR, cruising on SZR in his Rolls-Royce and living it LARGE in one of the priciest villa rentals in town.

He also had some time for press, and this week, he sat down with The Kris Fade Show for a Zoom call.

This is the Irish fighter’s first time in the UAE, and he told Kris he’s blown away. He’s impressed with how hospitable the UAE has been, and he also announced that he’ll be back. Surprisingly for a UFC vet, this is his first time to fight in the UAE capital, but he said this is a new world for his team. ‘You can see it’s booming here’, and he’s already told UFC President Dana White to book him every week.

Conor McGregor on his visit to The Dubai Mall, why he most certainly WILL be back to the UAE and how he’s more prepared than ever to face Dustin Poirier