Your Sneak Peak Inside The Luxurious Life Of Conor McGregor Whilst In Dubai

The infamous and legendary Conor McGregor is still in Dubai, prepping for his fight vs. Poirier on January 24 in Abu Dhabi. Since his arrival we’ve seen him living the luxury life. How luxurious, you may be asking? Well here’s your sneak peak to how McGregor is living the lavish life in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor was seen leaving his residence at a Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel in a STUNNING Rolls Royce convertible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Kennedy | Entrepreneur (@markkennedy12)

The UFC fighter was all suited up, with exception to the slippers, for his online interview with Kris Fade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor also showed off his brand new suit and Jacob & Co watch that’s absolutely remarkable! The watch is priced at $1,000,000 USD. The Astronomia Tourbillion Baguette is an 18k gold with 342 Baguette diamonds watch!