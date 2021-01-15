د . إAEDSRر . س

Your Sneak Peak Inside The Luxurious Life Of Conor McGregor Whilst In Dubai

The infamous and legendary Conor McGregor is still in Dubai, prepping for his fight vs. Poirier on January 24 in Abu Dhabi. Since his arrival we’ve seen him living the luxury life.

How luxurious, you may be asking? Well here’s your sneak peak to how McGregor is living the lavish life in Dubai

McGregor was seen leaving his residence at a Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel in a STUNNING Rolls Royce convertible

The UFC fighter was all suited up, with exception to the slippers, for his online interview with Kris Fade

McGregor also showed off his brand new suit and Jacob & Co watch that’s absolutely remarkable!

The watch is priced at $1,000,000 USD. The Astronomia Tourbillion Baguette is an 18k gold with 342 Baguette diamonds watch!

