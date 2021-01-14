Top Content Creators Are Loving These OTT Features On This Brand New Phone!

Dear content creators, you may need to brace yourselves, because Samsung’s new phone is ALL that you have dreamed about. You best believe the latest (and sleekest) Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is Samsung’s holiday present to all their fans. This beauty was made to allow YOU to create and do more of what you love – from shooting vids at night to being an absolute trendsetter. The best part? It’s a powerhouse of a device on the inside and a good lookin’ chic accessory on the outside. The MOTHER of serious phone tech has landed and you’re about to level up your accessory and content creation game with this beauty

Ready to be a pro-level content creator? We’re talking next-level zoom and epic dark mode We’re talking 3x Optical Zoom AND 30x Super-Resolution in one phone! Which means you get to nail far shots without moving an inch. And obviouslyyy, there’s the most common problem of blurry night shots that ruin every other project. This mind-blowing phone helps with that too thanks to its biggest dual-pixel sensor. Not only does your Galaxy give you perfectly clear vids, but you ALSO get to shoot multiple-frames at once. The phone does all the processing for you and you get yourself a beautifully detailed night-time shot that you are allowed to flex in front of errybody. You can even shoot in MULTIPLE formats thanks to the Single Take feature that with just ONE TAP. Honestly, can it GET more convenient than this?

You get heaps of other features besides the fancy camera This phone truly is the next-gen device because it’s got more than just lovely camera features.The battery on the Galaxy S20 FE is beyond powerful and intelligent. It requires minimal charging to last through your long days and nights.

Don’t worry about the beauty with brains concern Are you a pastels person? Do you prefer popping shades? Doesn’t matter which category you belong to because the makers of this phone took care of it all. With a sleek matte finish, they added a lineup of shades from neutrals and pastels like Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Lavender and Cloud Mint to the slightly more explosive Cloud Red and Cloud Orange.

Bring out your inner artist as you Create #withGalaxy Love Samsung Galaxy devices? The #withGalaxy platform is for you! Samsung is calling all fans to be part of the Create #withGalaxy campaign today to be in with a chance of appearing in the exclusive ‘Ain’t Gonna Stop’ music video. Samsung partnered with regionally renowned artists Daffy and Flipperachi to develop the official Create #WithGalaxy track, and countless Galaxy fans have created amazing content after the brand introduced seven fun challenges available through the Create #withGalaxy platform last month. The first version of the track’s music video has already been released, gaining substantial attention with almost three million views to date – a number that continues to rise daily.

Galaxy lovers get involved! You have until Friday, January 15th to join the fun, make your videos, and enter the race to have a co-starring role and be seen by the masses across Samsung’s digital channels. Once fans’ videos are ready, all they need to do is share it on their social media profile using the hashtag Create #withGalaxy or directly upload it to the campaign page. For more details, please visit www.samsung.com/withgalaxy

