Cosplayers And Gaming Enthusiasts Are Buying Their Ticket To The BIGGEST Gaming Fest In Dubai

Cosplaying, meet n greets, competitions and obviously, GAMES GALORE are all part of the biggest gaming and entertainment festival that’s hitting Dubai this month.

It’s EMG 2022! It’s going to be one hell of a weekend!

The official Global Esports Tour (GET) is bringing the CS:GO LAN tournament to Dubai and is awarding competitors a whopping prize pool of $250,000

The esports action will kick off virtually on June 9, when 8 professional esports teams from around the world will compete in the quarter-finals of the GET Dubai CS:GO Tournament. The teams going head to head include Ninjas in Pajamas, Mouz, NASR ESPORTS, Falcons, Complexity, OG, Tyloo and Movistar Ride. They’ll be battling for the prize pool of $250,000 which is a MAJOR win for anyone!

You can catch the tournament via Twitch and YouTube.

As for June 10, that’s when the magic will really take place as the Dubai World Trade Centre will fill with fans where everyone can witness the highly anticipated semifinals of the GET CS:GO Tournament!

If you think you’re the master of any of these games, then put yourself to the test because the gaming competitions are so ON. The games include League of Legends, Valorant, Call of Duty, Fortnite, FIFA, and Tekken 7.

The prize pool for the cosplay contest is $10,000 – so get to sewing!

Put your costume to the test and see if it wows the judges in the cosplay contest. P.S EMG 2022 is FREE for all pre-registered cosplayers!

Anyone who makes it to the biggest gaming festival Dubai has ever seen, will enjoy performances by famous Japanese pianist Animez and Japanese singer Akeboshi and get to meet peeps like Animenz, Akeboshi, and the esports teams, influencers like MSDossary, Ahmed Ben Chaibah, TM Faisal, Bo3omar, SirSAN, Mark Tube, Kakashi Gaming, Hope Rima, and more.

The important deets

When? June 10-11 from 2pm

Where? Dubai World Trade Center.