2020 Viral Sensation Cousin Skeeter Is In Dubai And He Made A THURSDAY Tune!

It’s been a YEAR since Cousin Skeeter’s Friday dance moves came into our lives and we are not worthy.

Mufasa, aka Cousin Skeeter, became a viral internet hit this time last year thanks to his huge energy, amazing smile and that orange shirt. The uplifting vid has been played millions of times, resulted in heaps of copies and handed internet fame to Mufasa who landed in Dubai last week. And NOT ONLY did he make shapes here, he shifted the ultimate Friday tune to a bangin’ new Thursday one we could not love this more.

“Mufasa, you know we in Dubai right? And It’s a Thursday!”

ICYMI, here’s the original vid and I CHALLENGE YOU to watch this video and NOT smile

The video spawned heaps of copies, which Mufasa shares to his 1.1 million followers

That weekend energy😂🔥 ( Via @the_brotherboys )

Not a one-trick-pony – Mufasa is milking his moment IN THE BEST way, and more and more of his massively energetic dances are making noise on social

Recognising our weekend starts early, Cousin Skeeter made shapes in front of the iconic Habtoor Palace in Habtoor City on a THURSDAY and we are so honoured

Expecting Cranberry juice to appear any second now tbh…

 

