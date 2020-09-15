Coronavirus
The UAE COVID-19 Fines Starting From AED1k You Need To Be Aware of
Fines for COVID-19 violations have been in place for months, but after a significant jump in cases, authorities are seriously clamping down on violators.
Stores have been closed, parties have been shut down, weddings have been halted, and fines and warnings have been handed down at popular malls including Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates… So, it’s worth being aware of just how much you’ll need to pay, should you break the law. The COVID-19 fines in the UAE were outline via government news agency Wam.ae.
Starting from AED1k, here’s the list of COVID-19 fines in the UAE
AED50,000
- Individuals who refuse mandatory hospitalisation
- Failure to adhere to home quarantine
- Failure to comply with quarantine instructions in a private quarantine facility
- Commercial centres/educational institutes/cinemas/sports facilities/amusement parks/hotels/beaches etc who violate the instructions of opening hours (50k fine plus closure for one month) and AED5k for the person in charge of the centre
Repeated fines:
Violating home quarantine procedures under the electronic tracking system by committing any of the following acts
- Not installing the smart app or carrying the smart device for tracking cases (AED10k)
- Hacking the app system or smart device for tracking cases (AED20k)
- Not informing the call centre about any loss of damage of the electronic smart device within 24 hours (AED10k)
AED30k
- Violation for private tutorial, AED30k for whoever provides or facilitates private tutorial
AED20k
- All commercial activity, (commercial centres/educational institutes/cinemas/sports facilities/amusement parks/hotels/beaches etc) who fail to set up thermal scanners
- Failure of accredited health labs to report information regarding those subjected to an exam to the relevant authorities in accordance with instructions from the relevant authorities
- Violation for hosting private tutorial, AED20k for whoever allows or facilitates tutorial at private places
- Violating the protection of personal data of COVID patients, including those who have received treatment, broadcasting or publishing info of patients
AED10k
- Violations of restrictions of gatherings, meetings and private and public celebrations in public places, private farms and homes
- For those who invite or organise gatherings, (AED10k) for each participant, (AED5k)
AED5k
- Violating preventative measures related to arrivals in the UAE from countries affected by communicable diseases (AED5k)
- Violating instructions related to the health and personal hygiene of workers within establishments of shared residence of workers
- Violating regulations relating the burial or transfer of the body of any person who dies from a communicable disease
- Fines for not wearing masks: At a workplace and shared residence for workers, AED5k for the person in charge of the facility, AED500 for the worker
- Not disinfecting public/private vehicles (taxis)
- Failure to take a test by order of the authorities
- Failure to comply with standards of secure information at public or private healthcare facilities or breaching them
AED3k
- Exceeding the number of passengers allowed in a vehicle. Currently, no more than 3 people are allowed, the driver and two passengers, EXCEPT for members of the same family or up to second-degree relatives. The driver incurs the fine.
- Failure to maintain social distance (AED3k)
- Not wearing your face mask – in an indoor public place, shopping mall or on public transport. Not wearing your mask while walking or jogging in crowded, dense outdoor public places (AED3k)
- Failing to remove any temporary luggage, clothes and other items which may have been contaminated by a pathogen and which are possibly infected (AED3k)
- Visiting healthcare for unnecessary situations or invalid reasons (AED3k)
- Not complying with curfew hours (AED3k)
AED1k
- Violating instructions related to the health and personal hygiene of workers within establishments or shared residence areas of workers (AED1k)
- Violating the instructions regarding the use of chemicals (cleaning, sterilisation, disinfection and pesticides) or the type of material used (AED1k)
- Violating instructions in relation to the transporting or storing of food, healthcare, veterinary, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, pesticides or other materials (AED1k)
- Retaking a COVID test at an accredited lab within two weeks, without a valid reason (AED1k)