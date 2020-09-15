The UAE COVID-19 Fines Starting From AED1k You Need To Be Aware of

Fines for COVID-19 violations have been in place for months, but after a significant jump in cases, authorities are seriously clamping down on violators.

Stores have been closed, parties have been shut down, weddings have been halted, and fines and warnings have been handed down at popular malls including Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates… So, it’s worth being aware of just how much you’ll need to pay, should you break the law. The COVID-19 fines in the UAE were outline via government news agency Wam.ae.

Starting from AED1k, here’s the list of COVID-19 fines in the UAE