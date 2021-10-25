Create Stunning Resin Art And More At This New Al Quoz Design Studio

You’re bound to get bothered by the work stress, the neighbour’s dog that won’t stop barking in the middle of the night and the spam calls that won’t leave you alone. All that can have a toll on you and leave you feeling unmotivated and exhausted. Rejuvenate and sink your worries in resin!!

We do mean LITERALLY and turn your stress into unique resin art!

Meraki Design and Art Studio is the first in the Middle East to bring you resin art

Meraki Design and Art is a multi-concept space that offers SO MUCH! The studio hosts workshops to help you de-stress, a space to build resin furniture, a painters area, an in-house design studio and more!

The studio reveal has been released and it’s FAB!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meraki Design & Art Studio (@merakistudio_dubai)

Not only will creating resin art leave you with a masterpiece, but it’ll also melt your stress away

The one-of-a-kind art form will give you an experience that’s unlike anything you’ve ever tried. Create a beach, place flowers, and build furniture ALL with the versatile resin material. This studio is like your one-stop-shop for alllll your resin art materials.

Kay and Pooh are the founders of this unique space; the pair are hooked on how stunning Resin art is, and the space hosts FAB workshops so you can take part in the beautiful art form.

As for their amazing co-working space, well this is a spot for creatives to get some productive work done in an environment with other artsy peeps. Find me a more fun-filled co-working space that’s in a convenient location, is price affordable, available for hours or even months, and has a stellar vibe, I’ll wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meraki Design & Art Studio (@merakistudio_dubai)

The Meraki Design & Art Studio is now open

Designer Art Workshops

DIY Kits

Corporate & Custom Orders

Find it in Al Quoz

All the info you need here