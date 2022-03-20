It’s A New World: The Official Crypto Wallet Of MENA Is In Cahoots With A Football League

You’re currently in the 21st Century so when you hear the word wallet you shouldn’t be imagining a brown leather wallet or a chic purse. We’re in the tech-age fam, so when one says wallet, your head should go electronic.

So, are you in need of a crypto wallet? Here’s all the electronic money stuff made easy for you – meet Divi

Divi Wallet is a world-class crypto wallet that hands over the financial control to you. It is revolutionary and SUPER easy to use. The organization’s motto? Your money, your way

And now with #ElClasicoInDubai, make sure to TUNE IN to @DiviWallet on Instagram Sunday, March 20, from 11.30pm and join @beki_ksri, @baneenstars, and @_ftg for shoutouts and to win in-game prizes!

Here’s the exciting part: The CEO of Divi Wallet, Nick Saponaro, just announced a partnership with renowned Spanish football league LaLiga!

In December 2021, LaLiga announced a multi-year partnership with Divi to become its official crypto wallet for the MENA, South East Asia & China regions. This is an AWESOME collab as it is a world-first for a football league.

The deal will raise awareness of Divi’s Wallet to an audience of over 1 billion and provide an open invitation to LaLiga to shape the future roadmap of the wallet.

There’s also a lot of exciting Divi activity coming up for Crypto Week including World Block Chain Summit and Binance Summit

For the El Classico Match on March 20 and its following prize giveaways, LaLiga has appointed regional super influencers to host the live streams of the match on their channels.

These include Khaled (YT: @WithKhaled), Beki (IG: @beki_ksri), and Banen (IG: @Baneenstars)

As the interest in and adoption of crypto services continues worldwide, it is getting harder for brands to ignore the opportunity for driving connection and loyalty through the creation of sticky, decentralized finance-driven solutions that puts their customers in control of their financial life.

Divi Wallet is doing just that for you, Crypto-Made-Easy!

Isn’t this just FIN-tastic?!

