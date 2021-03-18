Latest
'Single British Expats' Are Being Drafted For A Dating Show In Dubai
We kid you not!
If you’re a single, outgoing 20 something who dreams of taking part in a reality show, a studio wants you to get in touch. It ain’t easy to find love in any city but this could be your shot! Gold Studios is looking for ‘larger than life’ personalities for a brand new dating show about single life in Dubai.
It looks like a production between 4 and The Gold studios and if you’re interested, the email is below…
Find love in Dubai and get your five minutes with a new reality dating show
A Love Island-esque show could be coming to Dubai
Dubai ‘fluencers when they hear they’re eligible to apply
Stay tuned – your summer TV schedule just levelled up
