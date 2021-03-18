د . إAEDSRر . س

'Single British Expats' Are Being Drafted For A Dating Show In Dubai

‘Single British Expats’ Are Being Drafted For A Dubai Reality Show

We kid you not!

If you’re a single, outgoing 20 something who dreams of taking part in a reality show, a studio wants you to get in touch. It ain’t easy to find love in any city but this could be your shot! Gold Studios is looking for ‘larger than life’ personalities for a brand new dating show about single life in Dubai.

It looks like a production between 4 and The Gold studios and if you’re interested, the email is below…

Find love in Dubai and get your five minutes with a new reality dating show

A Love Island-esque show could be coming to Dubai

Dubai ‘fluencers when they hear they’re eligible to apply

Stay tuned – your summer TV schedule just levelled up

Read Next: Drones Will Be Sending Electric Shocks To Clouds To Enhance Rainfall In Dubai

Reports have trickled in stating that the UAE is heavily investing in freshwater supplies as the country has allocated AED55 million into nine ‘rain enhancement’ projects, one of which involves drones and electrocuting clouds.

Trying something very different from cloud seeding, the UAE is attempting to induce rainfall in the region using drones that shoot electricity into clouds.

It’s no secret that the Gulf country already uses cloud-seeding technology, by firing salt into clouds to encourage precipitation however, Brit researchers have been paid AED5.1 million to test how an electric charge on water droplets can develop into rainfall.

Read it here

