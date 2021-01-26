David Guetta Will Perform On The Helipad Of The Burj Al Arab

BOOM: David Guetta will perform on the Burj Al Arab helipad!

The French DJ and producer has chosen Dubai as the next location for his hugely popular ‘United At Home’ series which has thrilled audiences around the world from iconic locations like the Louvre, Paris, New York and Miami.

The performance will be LIVE and streamed around the world, it’s completely free and you can tune in from anywhere.

Main Burj Al Arab image via @mal7___