Announcements
David Guetta Will Perform On The Helipad Of The Burj Al Arab
BOOM: David Guetta will perform on the Burj Al Arab helipad!
The French DJ and producer has chosen Dubai as the next location for his hugely popular ‘United At Home’ series which has thrilled audiences around the world from iconic locations like the Louvre, Paris, New York and Miami.
The performance will be LIVE and streamed around the world, it’s completely free and you can tune in from anywhere.
David Guetta is coming to Dubai and you can watch his concert for FREE!
Main Burj Al Arab image via @mal7___
Set your reminders now: Saturday, February 6 from 6pm
Shout out to the Burj Al Arab for making this happen, as part of a collab between Dubai Cares and Jumeirah Group.
When? Saturday, 6 February from 6pm 2021
David Guetta has already landed in the UAE and it looks like he had the sweetest guest for lunch
During his last visit, Lovin sat down with him to hear why he loves coming back to Dubai again and again
Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.