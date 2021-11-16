Deliveroo Pulled Off The Impossible Delivery Stunt Of The Year

Is it a bird, is it a plane… It’s a Deliveroo rider pulling off the ultimate delivery!

Some of you might have noticed a blue bird cruising our skies last week and are most likely wondering what it was all about?

But it’s now been revealed! Deliveroo pulled off a very slick stunt delivery to deliver Pickl’s newly launched Impossible Burger to none other than the #BeastoftheMiddleEast, Walid Yari making this the UAE’s first ever adrenaline-packed skydive food delivery. You heard that right, Pickl has launched a plant-based burger and Deliveroo wanted to shout about it in the best way!

Watch: Deliveroo pull off the delivery stunt of the year!

Plant-based pals rejoice! Deliveroo and Pickl (AKA that spot that’s home to some of the best burgers in town) teamed up to create a plant-based burger and we are here for it!

Plant-based foods, no longer a fleeting trend in the UAE, are now solidified in the market as a lifestyle. Just last month, Deliveroo revealed that plant-based foods have seen a major uptick on a global level with orders increasing by 105% percent in the UK with other markets following suit. The arrival of Impossible Foods into the UAE is proof of the market’s growing potential and to celebrate their entry, Deliveroo and homegrown, locally loved burger haven, Pickl came together for the ultimate delivery at SkyDive Dubai.

The delivery was executed in partnership with SkyDive Dubai where a professional skydiver jumped at 5,000 feet carrying the iconic Deliveroo bag to deliver the Impossible Burger by Pickl; making this the UAE’s first-ever adrenaline-packed skydive food delivery.

A professional diver was assigned to the test to ensure the highest levels of safety

Deliveroo confirmed that while multiple members of the rider fleet were eager to make the jump, a professional skydiver was assigned to the task to ensure the highest levels of safety. Safety of riders is a top priority for Deliveroo and while the stunt was 100% authentic (someone did jump out of a plane with the Impossible Burger!), actual Deliveroo riders are still very much reserved for their heroic work on the ground of the UAE.

We’re no stranger to stunt deliveries in Dubai, Deliveroo has delivered from a hot air balloon to campers in the desert, pulled off a delivery via jet ski to a yacht party at JBR, and even delivered on a camel in the middle of sand dunes? Just when you thought they had done it all…

