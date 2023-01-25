Delivery Riders Were Directing Traffic When Signals Malfunctioned Due To The Rain

For the most part, it’s fun when it rains. You get to jump in puddles and pretend you’re in a commercial or an early 2000s music video… you can’t beat the thrill of it. Until it turns a little sour.

Dubai handles heavy rain pretty well but oftentimes unforeseen circumstances hit like traffic signal malfunctions.

A couple of delivery riders were seen directing traffic when the signals malfunctioned during the rain and the first was at Mirdif

The other heroes were spotted at Business Bay where traffic signals also malfunctioned

Props to these guys for taking it upon themselves to direct traffic and make sure everyone is driving safely on the roads.

