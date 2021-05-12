DIFC's Newest Hot To Trot Resto Lounge Is Offering FREE Shisha ALL Week! #WINNING!

The hottest new addition to the DIFC’s dining scene, GLO Lounge is all set to crank up things up a notch this Eid

Known for its LED light arches, sophisticated cocktails and premium dishes, Glo Dubai (located on P Level of Al Fattan Currency House) will also be serving up guests FREE shishas for an entire week!

Now apart from shisha-holics, foodies will also get a major kick out of this uber lit venue, as the menu boasts of a variety of appetizers, canapés, sliders, oven-baked pizzas, dumplings, sushi and a host of mains.