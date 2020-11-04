Latest
This New Digital Bank Account Is A Game-Changer For Banking In Dubai!
Banking. Just. Got. Easier.
If you’re searching for a no-fuss approach to handling your hard-earned dirhams, then friends, listen up!
Commercial Bank of Dubai has LISTENED to common banking woes (in Dubai, there are many) and has been hard at work creating the UAE’s best banking app (it’s winning awards!) andddddd, most importantly, a digital account that’s user friendly and SUPER easy to set up in minutes with just your Emirates ID.
Breaking it down for you real quick: This is FREE banking. NO minimum balance required. NO salary transfer required. NO maintenance, entry or exit fees You’ve got TWO free remittances every month. Access to lounges. Exciting electronics and travel vouchers to be won every month… There are a couple of more sweeteners thrown in too, but this is the epic highlight reel!
A game-changing bank account: You can sign up TODAY in record time, with just your smart phone and
your Emirates ID – no salary transfer / no minimum balance required!
The important reasons why this new digital bank account is everything you need
No one reads the finer points, EXCEPT when it comes to banking, it’s alllll about the finer points. AMIRITE?! Here’s what you need to know:
- Free Banking
- Zero Balance account
- No salary transfer required
- No opening, closing or maintenance fees
- Free remittances (2 transactions) every month
- Free CBD ATM transactions
- Loyalty Rewards: Existing CBD rewards points for spending and saving with CBD Digi account
- Complimentary access to 25 VIP lounges in the MENA region
No Minimum Balance to be maintained and No Salary transfer required
With your earned vouchers you can TREAT YO’ SELF
Get in line to win exciting vouchers every month which can be redeemed for heaps of Huawei products and travel vouchers.
There are also big prizes including a Quarterly Grand Prize of a AED 10,000 Huawei voucher. Yessss! No Kidding !!
