Dine For A Cause: Puck Turns The Act Of Eating Into An Act Of Giving In Dubai’s Top Lebanese Spots

Hera Shabbir
By

Ramadan is all about giving, and this year, your Iftar or Suhoor can do more than just satisfy your cravings…it can make a REAL difference!

Puck® has just launched ‘Recipe for Change,’ a heartwarming initiative that blends delicious Lebanese cuisine with a powerful cause.

In collaboration with Dubai Cares, this campaign celebrates Lebanon’s rich culinary heritage while supporting Lebanese affected families

What’s cooking? Six mouthwatering, authentic home-cooked Lebanese dishes, crafted by talented Lebanese women, are now being served at some of the UAE’s top Lebanese restaurants. But here’s the best part: 50% of the proceeds from each dish sold will go towards helping affected families in Lebanon. That means every bite you take is a step toward meaningful change!

Next time you’re out for Iftar, Suhoor, or even a casual meal, check out these spots serving up these special dishes:

  • Abdul Wahab
  • Al Safadi
  • Kaak Al Manara
  • Manarit Beirut
  • Habib Beirut
  • Mosaic
  • Karam Beirut

Whether you’re dining in or ordering online, this is your chance to support a truly inspiring initiative, one delicious meal at a time.

So go ahead, feast with purpose, celebrate Lebanese flavors, and be part of a movement that empowers women and uplifts communities this Ramadan!

