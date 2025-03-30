Dine For A Cause: Puck Turns The Act Of Eating Into An Act Of Giving In Dubai’s Top Lebanese Spots

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Ramadan is all about giving, and this year, your Iftar or Suhoor can do more than just satisfy your cravings…it can make a REAL difference!
Puck® has just launched ‘Recipe for Change,’ a heartwarming initiative that blends delicious Lebanese cuisine with a powerful cause.
What’s cooking? Six mouthwatering, authentic home-cooked Lebanese dishes, crafted by talented Lebanese women, are now being served at some of the UAE’s top Lebanese restaurants. But here’s the best part: 50% of the proceeds from each dish sold will go towards helping affected families in Lebanon. That means every bite you take is a step toward meaningful change!
Whether you’re dining in or ordering online, this is your chance to support a truly inspiring initiative, one delicious meal at a time.
So go ahead, feast with purpose, celebrate Lebanese flavors, and be part of a movement that empowers women and uplifts communities this Ramadan!
