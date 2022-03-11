Disneyland Paris Is Celebrating The Big 3-0 With Magical New Experiences For ALL Ages! 

The happiest place on earth… DISNEYLAND Paris is celebrating the big 3-0 and the excitement is colossal.

For their 30th anniversary, Disneyland Paris has introduced 5 new products and experiences for guests of all ages. The land of imagination is coming to life with celebrations all across and here are the micey deets!

5. New Entertainment around the ICONIC Sleeping Beauty Castle

Memorable entertainment is a core part of the Disneyland Paris DNA. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Disney Junior Dream Factory are just a few recent memorable examples of shows that Guests continue to enjoy.

Now, you can experience the all-new “Dream… and Shine Brighter!” show, performed several times a day at Disneyland Park on Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. This show tells a story around three key themes: Smile and Laugh Louder

Open Your Heart

Believe in Your Dreams With more than 30 dancers and Disney Characters, new colourful floats, two new songs and a fun mash-up of 20 Disney songs! The new floats appear in a contemporary style with abstract forms, iridescent and transparent materials which are illuminated by the sunlight and elevate the performance even further. This daytime show is an opportunity for Guests to see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and their friends decked out in their new iridescent costumes, as created just for the 30th Anniversary, joined by other faves including the Genie from Aladdin, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Jessie and Woody from Toy Story.

4. “Disney-D-Light” Nighttime experience! With the first-ever use of drone technology Combining video projections, illuminated water jets, lighting effects, mist, lasers, nodes to famous Disney songs and a drone display above the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland will offer a special Disney D-Light sequence for a limited time only! This illuminated drone* display – designed with the help of European expert Dronisos, an Official Technology provider based in Bordeaux – will bring a memorable close to an eventful day. The synchronized drones will form a sparkling figure “30” in the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle, as the new 30th Anniversary theme song, – “Un monde qui s’illumine” plays in the background. This new anthem was recorded with a symphony orchestra of 60 musicians at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

3. The enchanting “Gardens of Wonder” installation

Expect to frolic into a park decked out with brand-new décor such as the Gardens of Wonder with 10 enchanting themed installations of 30 kinetic Disney and Pixar sculptures that “come to life” in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The art pieces celebrate nature, embody the diversity of popular Disney and Pixar Characters, and offer a pleasant and poetic promenade for Guests. Surrounding plants will start to glow in the dark as the sun sets and the moon crawls above the land of pure imagination.

2. Spoil your Disney-loving self silly with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience With 63 themed boutiques, shopping is an experience in and of itself at Disneyland Paris. For the resort’s 30th Anniversary, more than 350 new exclusive items will debut: A collection of exclusive jewellery has been crafted in collab with Pandora (the official partner of Disneyland Paris since 2017)

A “double dangler” inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle (in the style that Pandora is so well known for)

Two new models of its signature protective iPhone cases for a unique 30th Anniversary style

A glass cup

A French press coffee maker

A travel mug – featuring Tinkerbell, the Sleeping Beauty Castle and a touch of sparkle

3D 72- piece spherical puzzles of Mickey, Minnie and their friends dressed in their new costumes

1. Minnie Mouse’s new BOSS-LADY pantsuit, designed by Stella McCartney

Visitors will be able to meet Minnie Mouse wearing her new Stella McCartney, bossssssss outfit until March 31, in honour of Women’s History Month, in Studio Theater. You will have the opportunity to pose with Minnie, and spend time with her in a colourful and pop atmosphere, reflecting her image as a fashion icon through the years. “I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30thAnniversary of Disneyland Paris,” said Stella McCartney. “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” And a major FLEX: Starting Spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by the fan-favourite movie Fantasia will be launched by Stella McCartney.