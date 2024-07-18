Dive Into The Journey Of The Twin Violinists Meera and Jeeda… From Childhood to Musical Icons

Violinists Meera and Jeeda took center stage and joined The Lovin Dubai Show recounting their musical journey that began at the age of five. From humble beginnings playing at school events to gracing the prestigious Dubai Opera stage, these talented sisters have carved a path marked by dedication and passion for music.

Reflecting on their early years, Meera fondly recalled their debut performance, nervously navigating the stage unsure of where to sit, while Jeeda laughed about the initial jitters that came with performing solo. Initially trained separately due to their differing musical levels, the twins eventually merged their talents as they progressed, blending harmoniously as a duo.

Contrary to a background rich in musicianship, their home wasn’t inherently musical. Instead, their love for the violin flourished organically, nurtured by their dedication and supported wholeheartedly by their parents, who recognized their commitment early on.

Their journey to recognition was not without sacrifices. Their talent was recognized on various esteemed platforms, from captivating performances at the Dubai Opera to being honored at the UAE Pavilion during Expo 2020, where they were lauded as “dreamers.”

As the interview concluded with a captivating live performance, Meera and Jeeda left viewers spellbound with their infectious energy. To follow their musical odyssey and stay connected, fans can find them on Instagram.

