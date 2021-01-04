DJ Alan Walker To Treat His Dubai Fans To A Spectac Concert On January 7

The Brit-born Norwegian Alan Walker will be here in Dubai to have his fans starting 2021 on a top-notch note.

Brought here by BookMyShow and concert brand Sunburn, the Coca-Cola Arena will be hosting the Norwegian DJ on January 7 as a part of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) celebrations!

Those who’ve heard of Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza will deffo know of this musical talent

This musical talent, notorious for his super G mask and hoodie look owns his PARTY KING title, as he’s taken the best of the world into a full-blown party mode at mega festivals including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

Use the code ALAN10 when booking your tickets at BookMyShow, for a little surprise at checkout!