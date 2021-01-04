Latest
DJ Alan Walker To Treat His Dubai Fans To A Spectac Concert On January 7
The Brit-born Norwegian Alan Walker will be here in Dubai to have his fans starting 2021 on a top-notch note.
Brought here by BookMyShow and concert brand Sunburn, the Coca-Cola Arena will be hosting the Norwegian DJ on January 7 as a part of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) celebrations!
Those who’ve heard of Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza will deffo know of this musical talent
This musical talent, notorious for his super G mask and hoodie look owns his PARTY KING title, as he’s taken the best of the world into a full-blown party mode at mega festivals including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza.
Use the code ALAN10 when booking your tickets at BookMyShow, for a little surprise at checkout!
Jam to his chartbusters like Faded, Sing me to sleep, Alone, All Falls Down and On My Way
His track Faded, has received over 2 billion views on YouTube alone!!!
Price deets:
- Bronze- AED 249
- Silver- AED 399
- Table-AED 599 (per person)
- Lounge- AED 999 per person
Book your tickets now and use the code ALAN10 at checkout for a little 2021 surprise fam!
Important deeeets:
Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Time: 8:15 PM
Date: 7 Jan 2021
Price: AED 211 onwards
Promo code: ALAN10
To book your tickets or for more deets, click here.