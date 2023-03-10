This Emirati DJ From Dubai Bling Is Doing The First Ever Headline Concert By A Local And You Can’t Miss It!

Dubai Bling-ing it onto the stage now…and Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner.

The Dubai Bling star DJ Bliss is all set to host a night of pure ‘bliss’ with guest appearances from his many famous friends…making him the first-ever Emirati DJ to headline a show at Coca-Cola Arena!

DJ Bliss, born Marwan Al Awadhi has performed for many acclaimed artists such as, Drake, Beyonce, Prince, and Nicki Minaj, recently joined forces with rapper Shaggy on hit single ‘Halla Walla’, as well as ‘Yalla Africa’ featuring Uganda’s famous dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids.

The most-watched show in the Arab world and the second most-watched regional show globally, Dubai Bling is all set to return for season 2…could this event be part of it?!

Buying a ticket might just be your ticket to Dubai Bling S2! (maaaybe, hopefully…)

Join DJ Bliss as he mixes his best hits with chart toppers from your beloved artists. This highly anticipated event is on for one night only. Throughout the evening, prepare for some surprises with familiar faces from the cast of Dubai Bling as they accompany DJ Bliss to dance the night away.

The finer deets

What? DJ Bliss and Friends

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, 19 March

Time? The show will begin at 7:00 PM, while doors open at 6:00 PM

Tickets? Start from AED 125 and are available here

This event is for ages 14+. Below 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.