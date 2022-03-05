د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

DJ Tiesto Thanked Dubai Fans After An Oustanding Concert At The Coca Cola Arena

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you know, you know.
Tiesto performed to a sold-out Coca Cola Arena last night and everyone that went can only say one thing: incredible. The Dutch DJ and producer took over the venue

SOLD OUT: thousands partied like it was 2019 at the venue where Tiesto performed for 2+ hours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiësto (@tiesto)

He performed known hits like The Business, Don’t Be Shy and Red Lights

Attendees are still raving about how incredible the night was

…with some even adding that it’s great seeing life back to ‘normal’

It’s been a while since we’ve seen places fill up like this, after all.

The DJ thanked all the fans who came through and made the night what it was – epic!

Look at all the fun that was had!

Just – wow!

Did you get to attend and see Tiesto live?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Santana Rodriguez (@santanafit)

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer