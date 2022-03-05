Dubai
DJ Tiesto Thanked Dubai Fans After An Oustanding Concert At The Coca Cola Arena
If you know, you know.
Tiesto performed to a sold-out Coca Cola Arena last night and everyone that went can only say one thing: incredible. The Dutch DJ and producer took over the venue
SOLD OUT: thousands partied like it was 2019 at the venue where Tiesto performed for 2+ hours
He performed known hits like The Business, Don’t Be Shy and Red Lights
Attendees are still raving about how incredible the night was
…with some even adding that it’s great seeing life back to ‘normal’
It’s been a while since we’ve seen places fill up like this, after all.
The DJ thanked all the fans who came through and made the night what it was – epic!
Look at all the fun that was had!
Just – wow!
Did you get to attend and see Tiesto live?
