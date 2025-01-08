Sponsored Logo

Founded in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) is the UAE’s largest Islamic bank by assets and a publicly listed joint-stock company on the Dubai Financial Market. As a trailblazer in the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is not only the world’s first full-service Islamic bank but also the second-largest Islamic bank globally. With over USD 80 billion in assets and a market capitalization exceeding USD 10 billion, DIB operates a vast global network spanning the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, with more than 500 branches and a workforce of over 10,000 employees. Serving over 5 million customers, DIB continues to innovate, offering a diverse range of Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients.

