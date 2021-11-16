This Weekend's Golf Is Gearing Up To Be A Whopper Day Out For The Whole Family

The leading players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai are gearing up for the final event of the season: The US$9 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. Taking place on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Rolex Series event is looking forward to welcoming back spectators from 18 – 21 November 2021.

How much? General Admission is FREE, Hospitality Packages available from AED650!

And what’s the first thing you need to know about DP World Tour Championship?

Firstly, everyone’s welcome!

The world’s top golfers will be battling it out on the lush greens at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and the public is invited to join for free. Secondly, this event is definitely not JUST for golf fans. It’s a day out for the whole family and this year there’s a jam-packed lineup of activities for all ages. The Championship Village is ready and waiting to host you for a whopper day out, with food trucks, live music, kids zone, mini-golf, and bowling, and of course, big screens showing the golf. So, if you’re looking for fun market vibes set up to spend the day in the sun, look no further!

DP World Tour Championship kicks off for free this weekend and tickets are free

For the first time ever, Atlantis is taking over a section of the Championship Village to bring you bowling, mini-golf, and heaps of other family-friendly entertainment

There’ll be an Atlantis Aquaventure-themed mini golf area, a Wavehouse-themed bowling and arcade tent and Atlantis The Royal tent which will showcase more about the new Atlantis The Royal project, via Augmented Reality – VERY cool!

Look out for the Atlas Project Tent, an educational area where will be covering points on Sustainability, Atlantis Conservation efforts, and offering children fun colouring activities and dolphin matching game, as well as our Ocean Tales web app which allows guests to scan the fish images and learn more about our marine life.

Visitors will have chances to win prizes throughout the Village, and all visitors who register will be included in the Atlantis Village Grand Prize Draw for a chance to win a one-night stay at Atlantis The Palm, Aquaventure day passes and Wavehouse dining voucher. There will be 4 winners, announced at the end of the activation. FAB!

*The European Tour is eliminating single-use plastic water bottles (hurrah!). You’re encouraged to bring your own reusable bottle, and there’ll be hands-free high-quality filtered water systems for players, fans and officials at the upcoming DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

Your options for the day don’t stop there

Whether you want to follow your favourite golfer and track them for 18 holes, or pick a spot and watch every golfer zoom by, you can also catch the Golf Trickshot Boys (1pm and 3pm), they’re back once again to show off their classic golf skills, these guys are a barrel of laughs and a must-see if you visit!

Psst! Don’t forget it’s ladies’ day on Friday, a perfect excuse for gals to get glam, enjoy some free drinks, and take part in a golf clinic with a pro!

All deets here

The Important Deets

How much? Free General Admission, Hospitality Packages available from AED650!

When? 18 –21 November 2021