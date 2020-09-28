DAY. MADE: Dragon Mart Is Now Online!

“Everything you never knew you needed”.

The tagline for the brand spanking new Dragon Mart online store is SO on point we actually can’t cope… Your fave place in Dubai for affordable homeware, lights, curtains, bits and bobs for the kitchen, kids toys and SO MUCH MORE is now online.

NOT just big news for Dubai, this is huge info for the region, ‘cus ICYMI, Dragon Mart is the world’s LARGEST trading hub for Chinese products outside of mainland China and now the products will be available to buy all over the region on dragonmart.ae

2020 HAS a silver lining… Dragon Mart is now ONLINEEEE