DAY. MADE: Dragon Mart Is Now Online!
“Everything you never knew you needed”.
The tagline for the brand spanking new Dragon Mart online store is SO on point we actually can’t cope… Your fave place in Dubai for affordable homeware, lights, curtains, bits and bobs for the kitchen, kids toys and SO MUCH MORE is now online.
NOT just big news for Dubai, this is huge info for the region, ‘cus ICYMI, Dragon Mart is the world’s LARGEST trading hub for Chinese products outside of mainland China and now the products will be available to buy all over the region on dragonmart.ae
2020 HAS a silver lining… Dragon Mart is now ONLINEEEE
9 categories, a WORLD of great items that don’t cost a fortune
*BRB..about to spend the day scroll through the new website.
The only thing I will say is part of the fun of visiting the mammoth shopping destination means you get to haggle for items, but with no-haggle option online, you’ll be paying the recommended retail price.
How and ever, we’re meant to be staying home and shipping is FREE until the end of the month so go forth and SPLURGE.