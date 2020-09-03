A Resident Documented Her Date At Dragon Mart In The Best Way

A couple went on a date to Dragon Mart and it’s getting attention for the best reasons.

ICYMI, Dragon Mart is actually the largest hub for trading Chinese products outside mainland China and it’s your go-to for affordable bits and bobs, featuring everything from furniture and fashion to bikes, plants, hardware and SO MUCH MORE. (A special shout out to the lighting section at Dragon Mart, it’s the BOMB).

Rebecca Smith added some snaps of her date to Facebook to an album titled, ‘When the other half picks Dragon Mart as your “date day” destination” and it’s already racked up thousands of likes and comments.

With a mask and a camera phone, check out how Rebecca got creative

Images via IG @RebeccaSmith