‘Retire In Dubai’: A New 5-Year Visa Has Just Been Announced

‘Retire in Dubai’ is a brand new initiative launched under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Interestingly, it’s open to both expats AND foreigners, over the age of 55, provided you have a monthly income of over AED20,000, cash savings of over AED1million, or you own a property here in dubai worth over AED2million, and you must have valid health insurance.

IF you’re interested check out retireindubai.com a website that can help you find a home, health insurance and home financing options here in Dubai.

Retire in Dubai: Spend your golden years right here thanks to a new visa