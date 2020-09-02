Operations Across Dubai Airports Are Gradually Starting To Resume

Dubai Airports are gradually resuming all operations and are reporting an increase in passenger traffic. HE Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reported the airport has been witnessing the return of air traffic numbers which marks Dubai as a popular destination for tourists, thanks to continuous support from Dubai Government. Despite a period time for Dubai Duty Free (main image) which in May reported retail operations were down 49%, Dubai Airports are now noticing an increasing volume of travellers and have resumed the operations of smart gates T3, DXB to that effect. Smart gates are back up and running in T3

Smart gates are considered the safest way to travel People departing via the terminal can now use the smart gates by scanning your passport only, as part of UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19, to ensure the highest level of safety for all. The move facilitates and simplifies travel and is considered the safest way to travel, according to HE Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

In other travel updates, thanks to a partnership between Emirates and flydubai, the UAE airlines are now offering flight routes to over 100 destinations

Emirates and flydubai reactivate strategic partnership offering customers seamless and safe travel to over 100 unique destinations through @DXB. https://t.co/uHvFknRlTz #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #flydubai pic.twitter.com/UkCTkZkWkd — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 31, 2020

Both Emirates and flydubai are offering free COVID travel insurance cover Following Emirates, the first airline in the world to offer the service, now flydubai has announced that passengers booking between September 1 and November 30, 2020 will automatically receive free global cover for COVID-19 which would cover COVID-19 health expenses and quarantine costs. So, IF you’re diagnosed with the virus during your trip, you are covered for medical expenses up to EUR 150,000 and quarantine costs up to EUR 100 per day for 14 days.