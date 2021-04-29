This Fab Drive-In Cinema Is A Perfect Post-Iftar Plan

Post-iftar is usually the time when family members and friends gather round to either rest until Suhoor or partake in an activity everyone can enjoy. If you’re one of those people, or you’re an adventurer who’s constantly looking to try a new thing every weekend. You’ve landed on the correct article. How does a drive-in cinema with your besties sound? Or a day (or night) out at a skatepark? One of the UAE’s latest and growing family entertainment spots is here And it’s about to be your new fave place ever. Picture this: a lush green space, with more than 5,000 trees and SO many things to do If you like what you’re hearing, wait till you hear the rest.

The first drive-in cinema in Sharjah has showings EVERY night during Ramadan at 9.30pm The most romantic thing ever, even if you plan to do it alone, is to go to a drive-in cinema. Why? You’re comfy in your car, have your own space and can talk and react as much as you want. Not to mention, with the chilly breeze of the open-air rn.

The Aljada Movie Nights is FREE entry for all All you have to do is get there fast because it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. Safety isn’t a worry since you’re in your vehicle AND all cars are required to park in a socially distant manner. Introverts, this may very well be your time to shine. If you’re down to munch while watching a movie, Zad (one of the largest food truck parks in the UAE and at Aljada) is there too. Waaaait- it doesn’t end there. For Ramadan, TWO Arabic shows are being live-streamed from Sharjah TV- Alkandosh at 9.30pm and Fe Rehab Soura at 12.40am every day Except for Fridays. While English blockbuster movies start at 1040pm every day and a second movie comes on Fridays at 1230am. If you’re keen, there’s a whole schedule on the movie screening up until May 15 here.

If you’re down for something to munch on, food trucks have been a staple Khaleeji hangout …and it beats all the regular schmegular dining we’ve been doing. Aljada, also has the UAE’s largest food truck parks called Zad, with 25 different outlets AND loads of cuisines. PLUS, it’s been split into a drive-thru and a food village area. So, forget about those ‘What do you want to eat?’ arguments because they don’t apply here. Some of the DEELISH spots include Amorino, Project Chaiwala (hello Karak), Meet by Taim, Cheese House, Slice & Bun, Steakanji AND so much more. For Ramadan, Zad is open during Ramadan between 6 pm and 3 am.

Stock up on fresh produce at The Manbat Farmer’s market We weren’t kidding when we said Aljada legit has everything under its dynamic space. The Manbat Farmer’s market has a HUGE range of organic fruits, veggies and other products. All of these things are also 100% grown in the UAE. Supporting local has never sounded better. The final Manbat market of THIS season (aka the end of the growing season in the UAE) takes place on May 30 Timings are from 9pm to 1am.

