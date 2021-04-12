CONFIRMED: Dubai To See Driverless Robotaxis By 2023

Today we announced @Cruise has been chosen as the exclusive self-driving ride hail provider in Dubai (thanks @rta_dubai!). Amazing vote of confidence in our team and products after years of deep due diligence. Congrats Cruisers!

We go live in 2023 with the Cruise Origin. pic.twitter.com/D5lRCbZHIF

— Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) April 12, 2021