Driving Change: Reema Mahajan’s Journey In Supporting Indian Expat Women in the UAE

Reema Mahajan is the driving force behind a thriving community of over 100,000 Indian women in the UAE. Reema joined The Lovin Dubai Show to elaborate on her dedication to helping women blend new opportunities with their cultural heritage. In celebrating Indian Independence Day, she reflected on her inspiring journey and the significant impact of her work.

Reema’s initiative, “Indian Women in Dubai,” played a pivotal role in supporting expatriate women by providing a robust network for both social and professional growth. Through forums like book clubs and food groups, as well as by fostering entrepreneurial ventures, Reema’s community helped women navigate life in a new country while staying connected to their roots. Her platform also emphasized the importance of financial independence, empowering women to pursue their dreams and achieve success.

et the latest news on your phone, for free. Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here

As India’s Independence Day was commemorated, Reema shared insights into the value of freedom and how her efforts supported Indian women in the UAE and beyond. Her community offered a vital support system and celebrated and preserved cultural heritage. For those who wished to connect with like-minded individuals and access valuable resources, Reema encouraged joining her network on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Reema Mahajan Who Helped Build a Vibrant Community of 100,000 Indian Women in the UAE

READ NEXT: This Lightning Strike Above Burj Khalifa Looks Like The Map Of Palestine