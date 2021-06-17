There Is Now A 'Platinum Driving Course' With Luxury Cars That Costs Up To AED 21,500

Driving one of those cars is kinda difficult especially that they’re high performance and oh, what’s that? A Dubai driving institute launched a Platinum Driving Course to teach residents how to safely drive a luxury vehicle? Sign. Me. Up. Because passing the regular driving exams wasn’t hard enough 😂.

Luxury cars are a pretty common sight in Dubai and everyone wants to be behind the wheel. BUT it’s not that simple.

You could be learning and mastering the complex driving of Mercedes G500 and TESLA luxury cars

We’re talking Mini Cooper, Bentley, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rove Sports, and Nissan Patrol. You may be thinking ‘but the regular driving exams were hard and retaking classes became costly, so how much would this be?’ Well my friends, the platinum course is a fixed cost until you get your license. So even if you take additional classes and retake tests, the cost will be the exact same! However it costs up to AED 21,500.

Not only do you get to practice driving the car of your dreams, if you end up driving that car in the future, you’ll have no trouble at all. Did we mention that they offer a complimentary pick up and drop off service for patrons of the platinum course? SCORE!