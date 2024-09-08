Latest

Dubai After Dark: Must-Attend Nightlife Events Happening This Season!

Dubai’s nightlife is turning up the volume with an incredible lineup of events you won’t want to miss! From jaw-dropping holographic shows to electrifying DJ sets under the stars, the city is set to dazzle music lovers and party-goers alike. Whether you’re into minimal tech beats, futuristic audiovisuals, or melodic techno, these upcoming events will make your nights unforgettable.

Ready to dive in? Let’s get the party started.

6. Eric Prydz HOLO Live at Expo City Dubai

Get ready for a jaw-dropping fusion of music and 3D holographic visuals as Eric Prydz brings his world-famous HOLO show to Expo City Dubai for the first time in the Middle East! As the official closing show of GITEX GLOBAL 2024, this tech-meets-music extravaganza is set to blow your mind. Catch international DJs warming up the night before Eric Prydz takes the stage for an audiovisual experience like no other!

Date: GITEX GLOBAL 2024 Closing Show, Friday 18
Venue: Expo City Arena, Dubai

Get your tickets here!

5. Boris Brejcha Live at Hive DXB, Soho Garden Meydan

Minimal Tech beats meet Dubai’s nightlife at Soho Garden Meydan on October 26th! Boris Brejcha, the mastermind behind high-tech minimal, will have you dancing all night with his hypnotic beats and signature style. It’s a night where the beats don’t stop and the energy is off the charts!

Date: October 26
Venue: Soho Garden Meydan

Get your tickets here!

4. Adriatique Present X – Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Get ready to witness a revolution in nightlife! Adriatique’s X show at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour on November 16th promises a mind-bending fusion of digital art and live performance. The Swiss duo’s futuristic sound will take you on a journey through creativity, music, and mesmerizing visuals that push the boundaries of reality.

Date: November 16
Venue: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Get your tickets here!

3. OFF GRID Presents… Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, and More!

Soul Beach Dubai is about to be lit! This epic lineup of artists is bringing the heat with Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, Fleur Shore, and more. Get ready to go OFF GRID with pulsating beats and an electrifying atmosphere at this second instalment of the OFF GRID series. Don’t miss it!

Date: 23 November
Venue: Soul Beach, JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel

Get your tickets here!

1. Tomorrowland Presents Chris Avantgarde at Terra Solis Dubai

People of tomorrow, the desert is calling! Chris Avantgarde is set to kick off the third season of Terra Solis Dubai with his captivating blend of melodic and Italian techno. Join the party on September 21st and experience the magic of Tomorrowland’s beats under the Arabian stars.

Date: September 21
Venue: Terra Solis Dubai

Get your tickets here!

Don’t miss these unforgettable nights—grab your tickets and enjoy Dubai’s nightlife to the fullest!

