Dubai After Dark: Must-Attend Nightlife Events Happening This Season!

Get ready for a jaw-dropping fusion of music and 3D holographic visuals as Eric Prydz brings his world-famous HOLO show to Expo City Dubai for the first time in the Middle East! As the official closing show of GITEX GLOBAL 2024, this tech-meets-music extravaganza is set to blow your mind. Catch international DJs warming up the night before Eric Prydz takes the stage for an audiovisual experience like no other!

Date: GITEX GLOBAL 2024 Closing Show, Friday 18

Venue: Expo City Arena, Dubai

Minimal Tech beats meet Dubai’s nightlife at Soho Garden Meydan on October 26th! Boris Brejcha, the mastermind behind high-tech minimal, will have you dancing all night with his hypnotic beats and signature style. It’s a night where the beats don’t stop and the energy is off the charts!

Date: October 26

Venue: Soho Garden Meydan

Get ready to witness a revolution in nightlife! Adriatique’s X show at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour on November 16th promises a mind-bending fusion of digital art and live performance. The Swiss duo’s futuristic sound will take you on a journey through creativity, music, and mesmerizing visuals that push the boundaries of reality.

Date: November 16

Venue: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Soul Beach Dubai is about to be lit! This epic lineup of artists is bringing the heat with Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, Fleur Shore, and more. Get ready to go OFF GRID with pulsating beats and an electrifying atmosphere at this second instalment of the OFF GRID series. Don’t miss it!

Date: 23 November

Venue: Soul Beach, JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel

People of tomorrow, the desert is calling! Chris Avantgarde is set to kick off the third season of Terra Solis Dubai with his captivating blend of melodic and Italian techno. Join the party on September 21st and experience the magic of Tomorrowland’s beats under the Arabian stars.

Date: September 21

Venue: Terra Solis Dubai

