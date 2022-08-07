Announcements
Dubai Aiport Welcomes Sudanese Airline Tarco Aviation
One of the world’s busiest airports just got busier!
The Dubai Airports have just announced that Tarco Aviation will now be providing services in the Emirate.
Tarco Aviation is a Sudanese private company established in 2009. It is also the first airline in Sudan to produce aircraft meals in accordance to the quality and food safety requirements of ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point recommendations.
View this post on Instagram
The airline is set to operate 4 times a week between KRT to DXB
All the flights will be travelling to and fro Dubai Airport terminal 2.
So look no further for your travel plans to Sudan!
Dubai Airports is pleased to welcome Tarco Aviation to @DXB.
The Sudanese airline is now operating four times a week between Khartoum (KRT) and Dubai International’s Terminal 2.⁰#newairline #sudan #DXB pic.twitter.com/YceVr592FZ
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) August 7, 2022