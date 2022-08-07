Dubai Aiport Welcomes Sudanese Airline Tarco Aviation

One of the world’s busiest airports just got busier!

The Dubai Airports have just announced that Tarco Aviation will now be providing services in the Emirate.

Tarco Aviation is a Sudanese private company established in 2009. It is also the first airline in Sudan to produce aircraft meals in accordance to the quality and food safety requirements of ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point recommendations.

The airline is set to operate 4 times a week between KRT to DXB

All the flights will be travelling to and fro Dubai Airport terminal 2.

So look no further for your travel plans to Sudan!