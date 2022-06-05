Dubai Airports Will Keep 60% Of All Food Waste From Entering Landfills By 2023

It’s World Environment Day! Everybody all over the world is putting their best foot forward for the sake of the environment in many different ways.

Dubai Airports is launching a new waste management initiative that will keep 60% of all food waste from entering landfills by mid-2023

The new programme will also compost more than 2,000 tonnes of food waste annually from F&B outlets, lounges, and hotels across DXB terminals and concourses. When food waste begins to decompose in landfills it emits methane gas which is 72 times more harmful to the environment than CO2.

In celebration of World Environment Day, Dubai Airports is kicking off a new waste management initiative in partnership with @beeahgroup, that’s committed to preventing 60% of all waste generated in DXB from entering landfills by mid-2023. #worldenvironmentday22 #foodwaste #dxb pic.twitter.com/yAwlmUIhww — DXB (@DXB) June 5, 2022

The programme has already hit 40% in reducing waste to date

The DXB food waste plan is created in partnership with BEEAH Group, the Sharjah-based sustainability pioneer. They use this high-tech biodigester compost system that increases how food waste breaks down and becomes reusable compost.

Can you imagine they gathered 100% of all the cooking oil used in the airport’s F&B outlets and converts it to biodiesel fuel? AMAZING!