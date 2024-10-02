Dubai Approves Plans For SkyPod Transportation Project

Dubai’s Executive Council has approved a 65 km “Suspended transport system” that will connect the three key locations of Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor, and Zabeel.

This project involves self-running vehicles that travel on elevated support beams that will be integrated into the regular transport systems of the city to allow the most efficient and more sustainable transportation for citizens.

According to Dubai’s Executive council this system is part of a wider project that aims to ensure dubai’s leading position in technology and urban development and it is an essential part of Dubai’s Smart Mobility Strategy.

The new system increase the percentage of public transport journeys in Dubai to 26% by 2030.

Not a lot of details have been shared about the specifics of the project however, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai had hinted in the past at what these suspended airlifts might look like.

