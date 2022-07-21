This Artist’s Dreamy Art Is Dubai Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

Instagram is many things. Not JUST a place to share your breakfast and to humble brag about your vacay, but it’s also a place for artists to share their work and one creative’s feed is giving out seriously whimsical vibes.

A French artist is about to take over your living room walls with his surreal digital art and dreamy images, that transport you to another dimension.

Using Photoshop, the artist chooses iconic Dubai architecture and uses a pink palette, and animals to create fairytale-like images of our city like you’ve never seen it before. LOVE THESE!

The Burj Al Arab protected by flamingos

(IDK but this actually looks real)

Atlantis The Palm in a whole other dimension

Dolphins weaving through the 150m Dubai Frame… Imagine!

Birds take flight, and so will you

