Fellas! A Premium Barber Service Will Now Come To Your Home

Where has this been your whole life?!

Affordable at-home grooming services just launched in Dubai, lock ‘HomeCuts‘ into your memory… This in-house team is the new go-to for all your barber servicing needs.

So it’s haircuts and shaves, beard trims, nail and skincare services, all from the comfort of your home. And they’ve thought of EVERYTHING, with a strict sterilisation process and a ‘leave no hair behind’ policy, this service is super convenient. IDEAL!

In one word, the HomeCuts team are professional. They are trained in-house and there’s no third party or outsourcing, which allows them to ensure the highest quality of service for you.

HomeCuts is a new barber delivering grooming service that comes to your home