Dubai-Based Artist Maya Diab Dropped A Single Ahead Of Valentine's Day

The Lebanese artist has been on top of her Instagram game and dropping hints of her latest hit song and what we’ve been seeing the past few weeks, had us hooked!

We’ve seen the snippets on her Insta but it’s time to admire the song.

Maya Diab’s latest song Layliyi got over 2 million views on YouTube since its release just 4 days ago!

Maya Diab rocked some pretty cool outfits in her new song

Can we take a second to admire the fit game? From the very first second, Maya was shown with glitter tears running down her face. She also rocked a full-sequence top and skirt with a high blonde ponytail. But another fit that needs recognition is the leather coat and a short volumized bob haircut.

She released the song ahead of Valentine’s Day which talks about her lover who’s far away from her. She’s telling him to return to her to mend her heartache. She wishes he’d be by her side and spend their lives together. It’s surely a tune for the hopeless romantics!

