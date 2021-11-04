Dubai-Based Athlete Manal Rostom Took The Dubai Fitness Challenge To Greenland

Although Dubai Fitness Challenge literally has Dubai in the name, it doesn’t just limit attendees from other cities or even other countries to participate! All it takes is 30 minutes of any exercise for 30 days. Endurance athlete Manal Rostom may have just taken Dubai Fitness Challenge to the NEXT level!

Manal is an Egyptian athlete who lives in Dubai. She’s also the creator of Surviving Hijab, a Facebook support group for women who have taken the decision to wear the hijab. You know the Nike hijab they made for athletes, Manal is behind that one!

For her 42nd birthday, Manal Rostom became the first Egyptian to run 42.2km in the Polar Circle Marathon in Greenland