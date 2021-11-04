د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

Dubai-Based Athlete Manal Rostom Took The Dubai Fitness Challenge To Greenland

Although Dubai Fitness Challenge literally has Dubai in the name, it doesn’t just limit attendees from other cities or even other countries to participate! All it takes is 30 minutes of any exercise for 30 days. Endurance athlete Manal Rostom may have just taken Dubai Fitness Challenge to the NEXT level!

Manal is an Egyptian athlete who lives in Dubai. She’s also the creator of Surviving Hijab, a Facebook support group for women who have taken the decision to wear the hijab. You know the Nike hijab they made for athletes, Manal is behind that one!

For her 42nd birthday, Manal Rostom became the first Egyptian to run 42.2km in the Polar Circle Marathon in Greenland

Manal Rostom is the proof we need that the Dubai Fitness Challenge, doesn’t just need to be done in Dubai

The Polar Circle Marathon in Greenland took her 6 hours and 19 minutes to complete! That’s OUTSTANDING!! She ranked the 25th out of 32 women and the 80th overall. What a way to celebrate your birthday!

She gave massive thanks to her father Adel Rostom for his support during her training period, the Egyptian Olympic Committee for facilitating her travel, Hadia Hosny El Said & Dr Sharif Ahmed El Erian for their help, the team at Nike, Nike Dubai mall team for suiting her up, and Ahmed Ghareb, and of course new friend Maria, and Captain Hesham Mahmoud Ahmed who served as an inspiration.
@mani.rostom##marathon ##running ##greenland ##firstEgyptian ##TeamEgypt ##Egypt♬ Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit) – Madonna

