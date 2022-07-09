A Dubai Collector Sold A Rare Pokémon Card To YouTuber Logan Paul For AED19 Million

YouTuber Logan Paul bought the world’s most expensive Pokémon Card for AED19 Million in Dubai and received a Guinness World Record for ‘the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale’.

Logan and his team flew to the UAE to meet the private collector @dubsycollection for the trade

The record-breaking trade led to the exchange of the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card for AED19million and a number 9 card

Following the release of his journey to getting the rare card from a collector in Dubai, Paul listed the Pokemon as an NFT

Yep, allowing the holographic card to be owned by 51%, while he owns the remaining 49%. The YouTuber mentioned in an Instagram post that he would list the card at US$5 Million ($300,000 dollars less than the purchased amount).

The card has been fractionalized as an asset so anyone can own a piece of it for $0.10/token on Liquid Marketplace.

The entire process has had Pokemon fans and fellow collectors amazed, watch the journey below: