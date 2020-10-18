A Smitten Fiancé Shares Her Adorable Dubai Desert Proposal Pics

This is not the year we planned by any stretch, and with COVID clogging up every feed, it’s nice to able to share some HAPPY stories!

So today we bring you… A surprise desert engagement!

Doctoral Student Dami who was on vacay in Dubai shared images of her proposal to Twitter, she said, ‘A Dubai proposal’, I can’t believe I’m a finance!’

Dami thought she was getting ready for a special dinner, before she was whisked away to a private dinner in the idyllic Bab Al Shams…

What I thought was supposed to be a romantic dinner at a restaurant turned out to be a surprise sunset proposal at the Bab Al Shams resort in the Dubai desert. This man went all out for me.♥️ To say that I was in awe is an understatement.

The groom got down on one knee for the rose-mantic Dubai desert proposal