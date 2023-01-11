Dubai Drivers Lost Around 22 Hours In Traffic In 2022

Dubai has fairly bad traffic as we all know but maybe not in the grand scheme of things. The 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard report released by Inrix Inc really put things into perspective.

Dubai drivers lost on average 22 hours in traffic, the highest in the UAE, in 2022

Dubai has earned the 990 in Congestion Rank Worldwide and Abu Dhabi came in at number 991. Who earned the number one spot? London! Drivers lost a whopping 156 hours in traffic in 2022.

See? If you look at the bigger picture, it’s not so bad!

While the time lost sitting in traffic in Dubai is greater, Abu Dhabi’s traffic increased by 71% compared to 2021

Which Emirate sat the least in traffic? Beloved Umm Al Quwain.

While the report seems solid enough, you can poke a few holes in the study. The report seemingly takes into account all countries, but it does not. It does not account for Lebanon, India and Egypt to name a few.

And although Dubai traffic seems to be getting worse, things will turn around soon. The Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure announced a AED5 Billion road plan to reduce traffic congestion by undertaking projects to develop and upgrade federal roads. Help is on the WAYYY!

