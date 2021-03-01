Dubai Economy Will Grow By A Massive 5% This Year

Dubai Economy will experience big growth this year, despite a loss of population. Both results of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A S&P Global Ratings report said there’s been an 8.4% population drop in Dubai in the last year. COVID-19 has been attributed to a significant decline.

Many countries in the region reported job loss due to the pandemic and with Dubai being home to a large expat population, 8.5% of the population have moved ‘home’ away from the Emirate. Furthermore, Dubai is a ‘global hub for aviation and transport, shopping and tourism,’ according to the report, all sectors which took a big hit due to COVID-19.

Looking ahead, the report noted EXPO will “provide a platform for recovery activity’ and all sectors can expect to see significant growth this year.

GDP saw a big drop but will rise for 2021

Graphic via Bloomberg