A Residnet Who Turned JBR Into A GYM Is Already Smashing Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Fitness Challenge is here and Dubai is getting involved on a wholeeee other level.

It’s been a weird year, and now more than ever we need to pay attention to our health. This year, DFC is a hybrid between virtual and physical, giving you all the more reason to take part. We’re only four days in and already Dubai has made the city its gym, getting super creative with fun workouts, scroll for the best vids so far!

SHOW US YOUR 30! We want to share your best Dubai Fitness Challenge vids and snaps. Tag us on #lovindubai to be featured

Who needs public transport when you can flip your way through JBR

 

A post shared by Jessell Boseman (@justssell) on

Ocean Spray in Dubai… It was only a matter of time…

 

A post shared by 𝗥𝗮𝗸𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗲𝗵 ركمجة (@rakmajeh) on

Socially distanced workouts in schools – love this!

 

A post shared by JESS Dubai (@jessdubaischool) on

This is peak fit’fluencers in the wild (Dubai)

 

A post shared by Vlada Zhizhchenko (@vlada_polefitdubai) on

Proving you can get your 30 minutes done… anytime, anywhere!

 

A post shared by Jamila Al Ansari (@jam.yoga) on

Get out and smash it Dubai!

 

A post shared by Dubai Sports Council (@dubaisc) on

