Dubai-Bound Flight From Manchester Was Diverted To Vienna Due To Operational Reasons

It’s never fun when you’re on a flight and then suddenly you hear the pilot announce that the plane has to divert and land at a different destination but it happens. It’s frustrating but it’s definitely the better option.

Emirates flight EK20 from Manchester to Dubai was diverted to Vienna due to operational reasons at 2:21am

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that affected passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation and will be re-booked on alternative flights

Flight Emergency released the information, saying “Diverted to Vienna due to a crew member becoming unwell, passengers have disembarked.”

