د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

This Is The Proof You CAN Live In Dubai For Free For A Day

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai is indeed a haven of luxury, and if you’re broke and hanging for the notification of your salary being credited at the end of the month, you can still feast your eyes on all the glamorous spots the city has to offer, free of charge! Well, that’s according to one crafty YouTuber who did just that.

That’s cool, but what if you’re in the mood for a fun recreational activity and hungry for a meal with flies in your wallet? LivingBobby shows us that you can have it all, with an adventurous vlog that takes him from a fanciful eatery to a thrilling water park, absolutely living it up five-star with 0 dirhams in his pocket

He managed to blag his way into an epic waterpark and even sorted lunch!

It’s not easy to get by in Dubai without any money and lots of people were well impressed

Image via @lisaflyhomes

Some made pleasant discoveries

Image via @albina.tl

But does it look too good to be true? You’re not alone

Image via @irinaabdulrahman

 

 

 

 

 

Some people even think it’s a marketing stunt

Image via @nimfzy

 

Watch the video here.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?