This Is The Proof You CAN Live In Dubai For Free For A Day
Dubai is indeed a haven of luxury, and if you’re broke and hanging for the notification of your salary being credited at the end of the month, you can still feast your eyes on all the glamorous spots the city has to offer, free of charge! Well, that’s according to one crafty YouTuber who did just that.
That’s cool, but what if you’re in the mood for a fun recreational activity and hungry for a meal with flies in your wallet? LivingBobby shows us that you can have it all, with an adventurous vlog that takes him from a fanciful eatery to a thrilling water park, absolutely living it up five-star with 0 dirhams in his pocket
He managed to blag his way into an epic waterpark and even sorted lunch!
It’s not easy to get by in Dubai without any money and lots of people were well impressed
Image via @lisaflyhomes
Some made pleasant discoveries
Image via @albina.tl
But does it look too good to be true? You’re not alone
Image via @irinaabdulrahman
Some people even think it’s a marketing stunt
Image via @nimfzy