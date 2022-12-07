د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Has Officially Announced 4 Autism Friendly Spots In The Emirate

Dubai just went one step higher in terms of ‘Best places to live’ (Super inclusive edition)

The Department of Public Parks & Recreational Facilities in Dubai Municipality has awarded the Autism-Friendly Certificate (AFC) to 4 recreational facilities in the Emirate

There are four key criteria to meet inorder to be considered ‘Autism friendly’, these are:

• Accommodating sensory, communication, and social needs of individuals with ASD.
• Having staff trained to be aware of different needs and offer assistance and support.
• Reducing the amount of sensory stimuli so that individuals with autism can tolerate being in a space.
• Responding to feedback and suggestions from the autism community.

The 4 Autism friendly spots in Dubai are:

4. Quranic Park

 

3. Children’s City

2. Dubai Airports

 

1. Dubai Frame

