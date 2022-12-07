Dubai Has Officially Announced 4 Autism Friendly Spots In The Emirate

Dubai just went one step higher in terms of ‘Best places to live’ (Super inclusive edition)

The Department of Public Parks & Recreational Facilities in Dubai Municipality has awarded the Autism-Friendly Certificate (AFC) to 4 recreational facilities in the Emirate

There are four key criteria to meet inorder to be considered ‘Autism friendly’, these are:

• Accommodating sensory, communication, and social needs of individuals with ASD.

• Having staff trained to be aware of different needs and offer assistance and support.

• Reducing the amount of sensory stimuli so that individuals with autism can tolerate being in a space.

• Responding to feedback and suggestions from the autism community.

The 4 Autism friendly spots in Dubai are:

4. Quranic Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanth Sunil (@savanth_pinku)

3. Children’s City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Children’s City مدينة الطفل (@childrencitydxb)

2. Dubai Airports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Airports (@dubaiairports)

1. Dubai Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Autism Center (@dubaiautismcenter)

