This Colossal Mansion Is The Most Expensive To Sell In Dubai In 2020

Don’t mind me picking my jaw from the floor as I pretend to work and pour over this mahoosive 9-bed villa.

This colossal Dubai Hills mansion, which is ready to move in for the lucky new owners, sold earlier this year for a price tag of AED78 million and remains the priciest pad to sell in the emirate in 2020, according to agents Luxhabitat Sotheby

Spanning 42,543 feet of luxurious prime real estate roomy villas like this one became hot property in Dubai this year; the luxe agents reported a rise in demand for villas and home with pools/gardens, thanks to countless WFH situations.

Take a look around the home of your dreams, a signature mansion in Dubai Hills

SOLD! The elegant Mediterranean villa totted up to AED78 million

The 9-bed pad has views of the Championship Golf Course and a lake that’s exclusive to the estate

Did someone say house partayyyyy?!

With a GIGANTIC hallway, the home is spread across 3 floors, complete with an elevator to rest your weary legs

Sorry, HOW perfect is this dressing room?!

As well as the usual BHK, the owners can look forward to an entertainment room, a Cigar Lounge (fannnccyyyy) private cinema, lounge, spa, gym… the works

Oh, you’ve also got ‘discreet’ underground car parking for your six cars…

