This Colossal Mansion Is The Most Expensive To Sell In Dubai In 2020

Don’t mind me picking my jaw from the floor as I pretend to work and pour over this mahoosive 9-bed villa.

This colossal Dubai Hills mansion, which is ready to move in for the lucky new owners, sold earlier this year for a price tag of AED78 million and remains the priciest pad to sell in the emirate in 2020, according to agents Luxhabitat Sotheby

Spanning 42,543 feet of luxurious prime real estate roomy villas like this one became hot property in Dubai this year; the luxe agents reported a rise in demand for villas and home with pools/gardens, thanks to countless WFH situations.

Take a look around the home of your dreams, a signature mansion in Dubai Hills