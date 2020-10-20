Feature
This Colossal Mansion Is The Most Expensive To Sell In Dubai In 2020
Don’t mind me picking my jaw from the floor as I pretend to work and pour over this mahoosive 9-bed villa.
This colossal Dubai Hills mansion, which is ready to move in for the lucky new owners, sold earlier this year for a price tag of AED78 million and remains the priciest pad to sell in the emirate in 2020, according to agents Luxhabitat Sotheby
Spanning 42,543 feet of luxurious prime real estate roomy villas like this one became hot property in Dubai this year; the luxe agents reported a rise in demand for villas and home with pools/gardens, thanks to countless WFH situations.
Take a look around the home of your dreams, a signature mansion in Dubai Hills
SOLD! The elegant Mediterranean villa totted up to AED78 million
The 9-bed pad has views of the Championship Golf Course and a lake that’s exclusive to the estate
Did someone say house partayyyyy?!
With a GIGANTIC hallway, the home is spread across 3 floors, complete with an elevator to rest your weary legs
Sorry, HOW perfect is this dressing room?!