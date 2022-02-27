Dubai Influencers Graced The Catwalk For Milan Fashion Week

What a week this has been for Arab stars and influencers. One of the biggest annual shows, Milan Fashion Week, held a series of shows attended by big names all around the world. Names like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and more were amongst the attendees.

So when the big names from our ends, *coughs coughs* Dubai, make it to the catwalk – you know it has to be revered!

Dubai-based influencers Alanoud Badr, Anabella Hilal, and Deema Al Asadi rocked the Elisabetta Franchi show on Saturday

…and the glam was out of this world!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HuManagement (@humanagementme)

This is a huge deal in the fashion world and an even better representation to see Arab women on the runway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabella Hilal (@annabellahilal)

Anabella Hilal, a television presenter on MBC 1 and MBC Lebanon, graced the catwalk by being the show opener in a stunning green dress

She also dropped a behind-the-scenes video on her IG account, relaying all the ins and outs of a fashion show.

Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabella Hilal (@annabellahilal)

Saudi-Lebanese influencer Alanoud Badr represented too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanoud Badr – العنود بدر (@fozaza)

…rocking a dazzling red couture!

She’s also been gracing the streets of Milan with fabulous outfits, like this one

TV personality Deema Al Asadi flaunted in a classic black ensemble

The Iraqi influencer showed up in a bold, red lip to contrast the look

Although some didn’t grace the runway, they did get to attend other shows like Karen Wazen did for Prada

or Rym Saidi attending the Fendi show

We love to see it!