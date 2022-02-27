Dubai
Dubai Influencers Graced The Catwalk For Milan Fashion Week
What a week this has been for Arab stars and influencers. One of the biggest annual shows, Milan Fashion Week, held a series of shows attended by big names all around the world. Names like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and more were amongst the attendees.
So when the big names from our ends, *coughs coughs* Dubai, make it to the catwalk – you know it has to be revered!
Dubai-based influencers Alanoud Badr, Anabella Hilal, and Deema Al Asadi rocked the Elisabetta Franchi show on Saturday
…and the glam was out of this world!
This is a huge deal in the fashion world and an even better representation to see Arab women on the runway
Anabella Hilal, a television presenter on MBC 1 and MBC Lebanon, graced the catwalk by being the show opener in a stunning green dress
She also dropped a behind-the-scenes video on her IG account, relaying all the ins and outs of a fashion show.
Check it out below!
Saudi-Lebanese influencer Alanoud Badr represented too
…rocking a dazzling red couture!
She’s also been gracing the streets of Milan with fabulous outfits, like this one
TV personality Deema Al Asadi flaunted in a classic black ensemble
The Iraqi influencer showed up in a bold, red lip to contrast the look
Although some didn’t grace the runway, they did get to attend other shows like Karen Wazen did for Prada
or Rym Saidi attending the Fendi show
We love to see it!